    UP Election 2022: 'Be alert, BJP can do anything as they are losing,' says Akhilesh

    Yadav stated during a public gathering here, "This administration (BJP) is not for the poor, but for the wealthy. We won't receive a loan easily, and we'll have to put up our property and house as collateral for a mortgage, but large industrialists fled after stealing banks."
     

    Lucknow, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday over the recent bank fraud involving the ABG Group, claiming that the government is not for the poor but for the rich because the poor do not get loans easily, whereas "big industrialists loot the banks and flee." Yadav stated during a public gathering here, "This administration (BJP) is not for the poor, but for the wealthy. We won't receive a loan easily, and we'll have to put up our property and house as collateral for a mortgage, but large industrialists fled after stealing banks."

    The SP head stated that pedestrians on the streets of Uttar Pradesh are aware that the BJP is losing the state's Assembly elections and that the Samajwadi Party is gaining. "Ask anyone on the road, and everyone will tell you that SP is on its way," he stated.

    Yadav said that the one crore cellphones and tablets promised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were not distributed to the youth. "Be aware, the BJP can do anything since they're about to lose the Uttar Pradesh Elections. UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated he gave one crore cellphones and tablets, but no one got them in Raebareli," he added.

    The Samajwadi Party chief slammed the BJP for renaming public landmarks. "CM Yogi Adityanath altered all the names. He is now known as 'bulldozer wale baba.' It's a clear battle between the public and the BJP, and we're siding with the people," he stated. Notably, during Yogi Adityanath's rule, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj and Faizabad was renamed Ayodhya.

    In a dig at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BSP's 'gurus' are seated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav stated during a public assembly in the district's Sandila town, " "I hope you realise that people who are sitting on the Elephant (BSP Symbol) may travel wherever they want. Which party do their gurus belong to? Their gurus are in the BJP... We are building a majority administration."

    Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven stages from February 10 to March 7 to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. On March 10, 2022, the votes will be counted and the results will be announced.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
