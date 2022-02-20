  • Facebook
    Real fight between me, Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin, says uncle Shivpal

    Talking to the media after casting his vote in Saifai, he said that he had won the Jaswant Nagar seat five times consecutively with a huge margin, but this time he has a competition with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav on who will be winning with a higher margin.
     

    Lucknow, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    The Samajwadi Party candidate from Jaswant Nagar, Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said that their party was sure to win the Uttar Pradesh elections with a thumping majority and the only real fight was between him and his nephew, the CM-face Akhilesh Yadav, on who will win with a maximum margin. Talking to the media after casting his vote in Saifai, he said that he had won the Jaswant Nagar seat five times consecutively with a huge margin, but this time he has a competition with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav on who will be winning with a higher margin.

    Akhilesh is running from the neighbouring Karhal seat, and both leaders are aiming to win their respective seats by large percentages. Shivpal predicted that the Samajwadi Party would win Jaswant Nagar and Karhal by more than a lakh votes.

    He further stated that he had asked Karhal voters to give Akhilesh Yadav a record-breaking victory margin. Shivpal Yadav responded to the BJP's claim that he did not receive a place on Akhilesh's campaign van, saying, "Our entire family is unified, and when Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) got me seated next him... it has been upsetting the BJP a lot."

    Shivpal said that the saffron party would be crushed in Uttar Pradesh and that the Yadav-led alliance would win over 300 seats, with Akhilesh as Chief Minister. In Uttar Pradesh, voting for 59 Assembly seats was underway. Earlier, on February 10 and 14, polls were held on 58 and 55 seats, respectively.

