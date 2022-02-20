UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav told the media at Jaswant Nagar, "The BJP is going to be destroyed. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will not forgive them. We've already surpassed a century in the previous two phases, and even in this phase, the SP-led alliance would be ahead of everyone else."

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP), declared on Sunday that the incumbent BJP would be defeated in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav told the media at Jaswant Nagar, "The BJP is going to be destroyed. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will not forgive them. We've already surpassed a century in the previous two phases, and even in this phase, the SP-led alliance would be ahead of everyone else." He also asked people to vote in the third phase historically.

"The more the turnout, the stronger the democracy. Vote in the third phase historically as well! "After casting his vote, SP President tweeted about it. The SP head is running in his first assembly election from the Karhal constituency. Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav cast their ballots at Jaswantnagar.

He criticised the BJP administration on Sunday for the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. After voting at a polling station in Saifai, the SP head said that women were the most vulnerable in Uttar Pradesh, citing an instance in which a female policeman was kidnapped and discovered dead in a gutter. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also chastised by Yadav for presenting fabricated images of the state's growth.

Earlier, his uncle Shivpal Yadav predicted that his party will easily win the Uttar Pradesh elections. He joked that the only "genuine fight" between him and his nephew, CM-face Akhilesh Yadav, was over who could win by the greatest margin. Shivpal said after voting in Saifai that he had won the Jaswant Nagar seat five times in a row with a wide margin, but this time he is competing with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav to see who can win with the largest margin.

On Sunday, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts face elections in the third round of the Uttar Pradesh elections. There are 627 contestants in the running. In the third round of Assembly elections, almost 2.16 crore people are eligible to vote in 25,794 polling locations and 15,557 polling stations.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Will get over 300 seats, Akhilesh will become UP CM, says Shivpal Yadav

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Kanpur Mayor shares photo of EVM while voting, FIR registered

Also Read | Sonu Sood's sister Malvika hopeful of winning, says 'Have worked a lot for people's welfare'