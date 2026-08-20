Six policemen have been booked for murder after 65-year-old bullion trader Umesh Gupta was found dead following a police raid at his Shahjahanpur home. His wife alleged that officers took him to the roof and threw him down. Police said the raid was linked to a 2025 theft case involving allegedly stolen silver. A post-mortem examination is underway.

A police raid in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has taken a dramatic turn after six policemen were booked for murder following the death of a 65-year-old bullion trader whose body was found at a neighbouring under-construction house.

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The deceased, identified as Umesh Gupta, lived in Gandhi Nagar Colony in the Nigohi area. His family has alleged that police personnel took him to the roof during the raid and threw him down, causing his death.

Police have said the allegations are under investigation.

Police team arrived at house around 3 am

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar, a team from Malihabad police station in Lucknow had travelled to Shahjahanpur with a court warrant in connection with a theft case registered in 2025.

Local Nigohi police personnel accompanied the Lucknow team during the raid at Gupta’s house at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Police said the team entered the house but did not find Gupta there. At around 7 am, his body was found at a neighbouring building that was under construction.

The circumstances surrounding how Gupta reached the neighbouring property and suffered fatal injuries are now at the centre of the investigation.

Wife accuses police of throwing him from roof

Gupta’s wife, Shanti Devi, lodged a complaint naming four policemen from Malihabad police station and two personnel from Nigohi police station.

In her complaint, she alleged that the policemen took her husband to the roof and threw him from there.

She also accused some of the policemen of previously extorting money from Gupta and claimed that they had developed hostility towards him after she complained about them to senior officials.

Shanti Devi further alleged that jewellery kept in their house was taken away during the incident.

Based on her complaint, an FIR for murder was registered against all six policemen at Nigohi police station on Wednesday evening.

Police cite 30 kg silver theft angle

Malihabad Station House Officer Surendra Bhati said a theft case had been registered in his police station area last year.

According to him, people arrested in that case allegedly told investigators that they had sold around 30 kg of silver to Gupta in Shahjahanpur.

Police subsequently obtained a court warrant against Gupta on May 8, prompting the raid at his residence.

However, Gupta’s death during the police operation has triggered anger among family members and local traders, who are demanding strict action against those responsible.

Post-mortem report awaited

Gupta’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide crucial evidence about the cause and circumstances of his death.

For now, six policemen face a murder case, while investigators must determine what happened during the early-morning raid that ended with a 65-year-old trader being found dead at a neighbouring construction site.

The allegations made by Gupta's family remain subject to investigation, and the final sequence of events will depend on the evidence gathered by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)