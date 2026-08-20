Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met PM Modi in Delhi, briefing him on the first 100 days of his government and the roadmap for flood recovery. He also inaugurated the new Integrated District Commissioner's Office Building in Guwahati.

Sarma Briefs PM Modi on Flood Recovery, Governance Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and briefed him on the state government's key initiatives during its first 100 days of "good governance", along with the roadmap for rebuilding flood-affected areas and restoring livelihoods.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to seek his blessings and guidance."

He said PM Modi had remained in constant touch during the Assam flood response and closely reviewed the situation. "Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance," Sarma said.

The Assam CM said he shared with the Prime Minister the state's roadmap for the next phase of flood recovery. "I shared with him our roadmap for the next phase- rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring a comprehensive recovery. He reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion," he said.

100 Days of Governance

Sarma also apprised PM Modi of key initiatives undertaken by his government during its first 100 days. "I also apprised Hon'ble Prime Minister of the key initiatives undertaken by our Government in its first 100 days to fulfil the mandate entrusted to us by the people of Assam," he added.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, Sarma said, "My deepest gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for his continued margdarshan and steadfast commitment to realising our shared vision of a Viksit Assam."

New Integrated DC Office Inaugurated in Guwahati

Earlier in the day, Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner's Office Building of Kamrup Metropolitan District at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

As part of efforts to make the administrative system of Kamrup Metropolitan District more organised, efficient and citizen-centric, the Integrated District Commissioner's Office Building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 81.20 crore, covering a sprawling area of approximately 12,700 square metres.

The three-storeyed building has also been designed to allow for the addition of two more floors in the future, as and when required.

The foundation stone of the building was laid at Rupnagar on 5 January 2023.

Giving priority to green energy, a 350-kilowatt solar power system has been installed in the building, with provision for adding another 100 kilowatts in the future. (ANI)