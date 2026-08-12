A Delhi woman drugged her husband while her lover strangled, electrocuted and beat him. She staged burglary to mislead investigators, but CCTV footage exposed the alleged murder plot. The woman, her 20-year-old lover and another man were arrested after investigators linked the killing to domestic disputes, money troubles, physical abuse and affair.

A 45-year-old woman allegedly plotted the murder of her husband with her 20-year-old lover in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Wednesday. The man was allegedly given a sedative before being strangled with a rope, subjected to electric shocks and beaten with a wooden stick. Police said the woman, identified as Manju alias Nazia, and two alleged accomplices, Chaman and 28-year-old Kishan, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Munna Lal.

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Body found near home

The case came to light on August 10, when police received information at about 5.15 am that a man’s body was lying in the Sangam Vihar area. Munna Lal was found dead with several injury marks on his body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said.

Investigators initially faced a different version of events. Nazia allegedly told police that burglars had entered the house, killed her husband and fled. She also allegedly disturbed household items and removed some belongings to make the burglary story appear genuine.

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CCTV exposes alleged murder plot

The account came under suspicion after CCTV footage from outside the house showed a masked man entering the property at around 1.45 am and leaving at about 3.15 am. Police said other evidence also indicated that the killing had been planned.

When confronted with the evidence, Nazia allegedly confessed to her involvement, the DCP said.

According to police, Nazia had approached Chaman and promised him Rs 5 lakh to help kill her husband. Chaman allegedly supplied sleeping pills, which Nazia mixed in water and gave to Munna Lal on the night of the murder.

Police said that after Munna Lal became unconscious, Chaman and Kishan allegedly attacked him. He was allegedly strangled with a rope, given electric shocks and hit with a wooden stick to make sure he was dead.

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Police cite domestic disputes

The police said the alleged motive included frequent domestic disputes, financial difficulties, physical assault and humiliation that Nazia reportedly faced. Her alleged affair with Chaman was also cited as a factor behind her growing resentment towards her husband.

Police said Nazia allegedly paid Chaman Rs 20,000 immediately after the killing, despite having promised him Rs 5 lakh. Investigators later recovered Rs 15,000 from the accused.

The three accused, Nazia, Chaman and Kishan, have been arrested. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and determine the role of each accused.

Police are examining all available evidence in the case.

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(With inputs from agencies)