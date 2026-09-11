Varanasi officials met to plan 'Rangilo Kashi', a dairy and agriculture event by NDDB on Sep 19-20. The event aims to bring farmers, experts, and entrepreneurs together to showcase new technologies, innovations, and successful models.

A meeting of officials from various line departments of the division was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam to discuss the preparations and broad farmer participation for the unique event 'Rangilo Kashi', being organised by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) on September 19–20, at the BHU Helipad Ground in Varanasi.

Representatives from 'Rangilo Kashi' gave a detailed presentation on the event's concept, key activities, and opportunities available to farmers. The representatives explained that this event is an effort to bring together farmers, experts, institutions, and entrepreneurs doing excellent work in the dairy and agriculture sectors on a common platform. Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam urged the officials present at the meeting to encourage as many farmers and animal herders as possible to participate in "Rangilo Kashi" through their respective departments. He stated that this event is an important opportunity for farmers to witness new technologies and innovations, learn from the experiences of progressive farmers and animal herders, and adopt successful models at their own level.

Key Attractions and Features

Live Milking Demonstration

Among the special events, there will be a live milking demonstration of champion cows and buffaloes on September 18th, starting at 4 pm. Interested farmers will be able to witness the milk production capacity of elite animals and understand the progress made in the animal husbandry and dairy sector.

Grand Exhibition and Talk Shows

"Rangilo Kashi" will also feature a grand exhibition of approximately 200 stalls showcasing products, services, and solutions related to dairy, agriculture, animal feed and fodder, innovative technologies, and handicrafts. Talk shows will also feature progressive farmers and women entrepreneurs, where they will share their experiences, innovations, entrepreneurship, and success stories.

A Platform for Knowledge and Innovation

Farmer representatives from various milk producer organisations, dairy and agriculture experts, and technical specialists will also participate in this event. This will provide farmers with an opportunity to learn about successful and innovative practices being adopted in various fields and to interact directly with experts.

"Rangilo Kashi" will be the first of its kind, providing farmers with not only an opportunity to view exhibitions but also a comprehensive platform for disseminating knowledge, experience, technology, and innovation to farmers with a "see-learn-adopt" spirit. Divisional Commissioner urged all relevant departments to ensure active participation in the event and to disseminate information to as many farmers as possible associated with their respective departments, so that "Rangilo Kashi" can become an important confluence of knowledge, inspiration, innovation, and new opportunities for farmers. (ANI)