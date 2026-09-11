Tripura and Mizoram held a Home Secretary-level meeting in Agartala, agreeing to form separate teams to study inter-state boundary issues. These teams will collect documents and their findings will form the basis for future discussions.

Tripura and Mizoram held a high-level Home Secretary-level meeting on Thursday to discuss various issues related to their inter-state boundary, with both states agreeing to constitute separate teams to undertake a detailed assessment of border-related matters.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House in Agartala at the initiative of the Tripura Home Department. The discussions focused primarily on issues concerning the inter-state boundary between Tripura and Mizoram and the need for detailed examination and coordination between the two governments.

Teams to Study Border Issues

According to sources, the two states will constitute separate teams to study the border-related issues in detail and collect relevant information and documents.

In the first phase, the teams will examine the various aspects of the boundary issue and compile the necessary records. Their findings will subsequently form the basis for further discussions aimed at identifying possible solutions.

High-Level Delegations Participate

The meeting also emphasised the need to identify different issues along the inter-state boundary and undertake coordinated steps based on factual information and documentation.

The Tripura delegation included Home, Power, Rural Development and other department Secretary Abhishek Singh, IAS; Director General of Police G.S. Rao, IPS; Revenue Department Secretary Dr Milind Dharmarao Ramteke, IAS; and Revenue Department Additional Secretary Subhash Chandra Saha, IAS, among other senior officials.

The Mizoram delegation included Home and Revenue Department Secretary Vanlalmawia, IAS; Home Department OSD-cum-Under Secretary C. Lalfakmawia, MPS; MIRSAC Scientist and Border Study Group Member C. Vanlalengkima; Dr Joseph K. Lalfakzuala, Assistant Professor at Government T. Romana College and Convener of the Border Study Group; and Home Department Joint Secretary P.C. Lalduhthlanga, MPS, among other officials.

Path Forward Through Dialogue

Officials from both states held preliminary discussions and exchanged views on the border-related matters.

The decision to form separate teams is expected to facilitate a detailed review of the issues and enable the two governments to move towards subsequent consultations on the basis of verified information and reports.

The latest meeting marks an effort by Tripura and Mizoram to address inter-state boundary-related matters through institutional coordination, documentation and continued dialogue.