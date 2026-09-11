Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu launched the revamped Delhi Traffic Police website. The user-friendly, mobile-accessible platform allows citizens to check and pay challans, locate towed vehicles, and access traffic info and services online.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu launched the upgraded website of the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday, providing citizens with a simpler, more interactive, informative, accessible and secure way to access traffic-related information and services online.

Enhanced Citizen Services

Designed around the everyday needs of commuters, the revamped website is user-friendly and can be accessed on mobile phones easily. It facilitates citizens in conveniently accessing information and services through mobile phones, tablets and other devices.

The website enables any citizen to not only access and become aware of the challans issued against his / her vehicle by keying in the vehicle number but also gives the option of paying the amount pertaining to the challan through a QR code. The key focus of the upgrade is to make routine interactions with Traffic Police easier.

For instance, citizens whose vehicles have been towed can access relevant vehicle information and locate the concerned towing location online, reducing the need for multiple enquiries.

A Future-Ready and Informative Platform

The website has also been developed as a future-ready platform, allowing new services and citizen-focused initiatives of the Delhi Traffic Police to be added as they are introduced. Enhanced cyber security measures have been incorporated to provide a safe and reliable digital interface. The website offers features to users that enable them to find the best route and the congestion status of roads. It also provides an interactive link where the user can understand the meaning of various road signage and road markings, making it easier for them to comply with the same. (ANI)