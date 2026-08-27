Two people were killed and two others injured after a clash broke out between two groups at a Dhaba in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The police said the groups had gathered to resolve an old dispute which escalated into a violent attack.

Two people were killed and two others injured after a clash broke out between two groups at a Dhaba in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district late Wednesday night, a police officer said on Thursday.

The Dabha is located in Kanipura under Chimanganj police station limits in the district. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Darbar, a resident of Nimanwasa, and Jitendra, a resident of Undasa. The injured have been identified as Shakti Singh, a resident of Panwasa, and Pappu Jat, the dhaba operator where the clash took place.

Police Detail Sequence of Events

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Vivek Kanodia said, "The two groups had gathered to discuss and resolve an old dispute. Rahul Darbar, Jitendra alias Tammu and others were sitting together having food and drinks. Rahul and Jitendra called Shakti Singh to discuss an old dispute. During the conversation, a disagreement broke out. Rahul allegedly attacked Shakti Singh on the head with a sharp-edged weapon."

"Shakti Singh then left the spot after threatening them that he would return within 15-20 minutes. He came back with his brother and around 10-12 others. They attacked the other group with sharp-edged weapons in which Rahul Darbar and Jitendra died on the spot, while two others were injured," the CSP said.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital, he added.

Dhaba Operator's Account

Additionally, Pappu Jat, who runs the dhaba where the incident occurred, said the clash started during a party at the premises. "The group had a party in which a scuffle broke out between them and they were separated. Later, again a clash broke out in which people attacked with knives. I went to intervene after hearing the commotion, but I was also attacked from behind," he said.

Vandalism and Investigation

Several vehicles were also reportedly vandalised during the clash.

The police registered a case into the matter and were investigating the incident. (ANI)