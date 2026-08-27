The Gujarat Government has extended its 100% penal interest waiver for housing scheme beneficiaries until January 2027. Additionally, the 'Shravan Utsav' initiative will provide market platforms for Sakhi Mandal women to sell their products.

The Gujarat Government has approved a scheme to provide a 100 per cent waiver of penal interest accrued on outstanding instalments of the principal amount for beneficiaries of various housing schemes constructed by the Gujarat Rural Housing Board under the Hire-Purchase Scheme. These include EWS, LIG, MIG, Competitive (Composite), and Cash Loan housing schemes.

According to details received from the Gujarat Rural Housing Board, a total of 22 recovery camps were organised at the district level during the first phase of the scheme. Through these camps, 2,988 beneficiaries paid Rs. 10.57 crore towards the principal amount. These beneficiaries received the benefit of a substantial penal interest waiver amounting to Rs. 39.51 crore, and Loan Clearance Certificates were issued to all the beneficiaries. Keeping the convenience of citizens and beneficiaries in mind, the State Government has now extended the deadline for availing the penal interest waiver scheme until January 31, 2027. The Board has urged eligible beneficiaries to make maximum use of the extended opportunity.

'Shravan Utsav' to Empower Sakhi Mandal Women

On the other hand, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took various initiatives to empower women, helping them become Aatmanirbhar and contribute to the development of the State and the nation. Under the "Shravan Utsav", the State Government has set up special platforms in 6 districts from August 26 to September 7, 2026, to help Sakhi Mandal women directly sell their products at various fairs and religious events. This will help increase their income and promote the "Vocal for Local" and "Lakhpati Didi" campaigns, according to the release.

The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd. (GLPC), under the Rural Development Department, will allocate stalls at fairs to provide a wider market for various food products, handicrafts, handlooms, traditional attire, worship materials, home decor items and other local products manufactured by Self-Help Groups (Sakhi Mandals) working under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). During this programme, financial assistance cheques will also be distributed to Sakhi Mandal women as an encouragement. (ANI)