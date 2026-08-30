Two people were injured after helium balloons burst during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Velankanni Shrine in Nagapattinam. The incident, reportedly due to heat, occurred at the start of the annual 10-day festival on Saturday.

Two Injured as Balloons Burst at Velankanni

Two people were injured after helium balloons suddenly burst during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Velankanni Shrine 'Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health' in Nagapattinam on Saturday. During the flag-hoisting ceremony, helium balloons kept ready to be released into the sky suddenly burst, reportedly due to the heat. Two people who were holding the balloons sustained burn injuries in the incident. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson, Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj and District Collector Praveen Kumar, who were standing nearby, escaped unhurt.

The injured were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Hospital for treatment.

Annual Festival Commences

The annual festival of the Velankanni Basilica began on Saturday with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag, as lakhs of devotees gathered to offer prayers amid chants of "Long live Mary" reverberating through the air. Thanjavur Diocese Bishop Sagayaraj blessed the flag, and it was hoisted with hymns praising Mother Mary.

The famous Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni, popularly known as the 'Lourdes of the East', celebrates the birthday of Mother Mary as its annual festival. The 10-day annual festival of the Velankanni Shrine began with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag, marking the commencement of the celebrations.

As part of the festival, representatives of the Velankanni fishermen's panchayat carried the flag bearing the image of Mother Mary in a procession from the basilica through Beach Road and Arya Nattu Street on Saturday evening, in the presence of lakhs of devotees. Subsequently, after Bishop Sagayaraj of the Diocese of Thanjavur blessed the flag, it was hoisted on the flagpole amid hymns praising Mother Mary, as devotees raised resounding chants of 'Long live Mary'.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, the towers of the Velankanni Basilica were illuminated with electric lights, while colourful fireworks lit up the sky.

Lakhs of devotees from abroad and various parts of India, including Mumbai, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, as well as different parts of Tamil Nadu, participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Velankanni Shrine. (ANI)