PM Modi highlighted the 'PM SVANidhi Yojana' in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show, stating it provides 'new strength' to women entrepreneurs. He noted that nearly 46% of the scheme's beneficiaries are women, an often undiscussed aspect of empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, highlighting the growing role of women in the country's economy, said that the 'PM SVANidhi Yojana' is providing "new strength" to lakhs of women entrepreneurs, marking an aspect of women's empowerment that often goes undiscussed.

Addressing the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister pointed out that nearly 46 per cent of the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme are women. "Every day from morning till evening, lakhs of women are busy with their work on the streets of our cities and towns. Some sell vegetables, some fruits, some set up tea stalls, while some sell flowers, lamps, and puja items. Many times, just a little lack of capital prevents their business from progressing. But now, lakhs of such mothers and sisters are getting new strength from the 'PM Svanidhi Yojana'. This aspect of 'women empowerment' is not discussed as much as it should be," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further added, "Nearly 46 per cent of the beneficiaries of the 'PM SVANidhi Scheme' are women. This means that about 35 lakh women across the country are advancing their businesses by joining this scheme."

Inspiring Stories of Transformation

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister shared several inspiring stories of women who have transformed their lives through grit and government support. He cited the example of Babita Sharma from Ghaziabad, who transitioned from a roadside stall to a permanent shop. "Babita ji used to run a small stall selling puja materials. There was no shortage of hard work, but she needed capital to expand her business. She received financial assistance through 'PM SVANidhi'. Consequently, she increased the stock at her stall... her small roadside stall gradually transformed into a proper shop," the PM noted.

Similarly, the Prime Minister highlighted the journey of T S Ningamma from Bengaluru, who runs a small eatery with her husband. "Ningamma ji also received support from 'PM SVANidhi'. She improved her cart, started buying supplies in bulk, and added several new items to her menu. Today, she is capable of providing a better education to her three children," he said.

Moving to Northeast India, PM Modi shared the success story of Vesalu Puro from the Phek district of Nagaland, who turned her hobby of flower cultivation into a thriving business. "In 2021, she started growing flowers on a small scale as a hobby. She received training in scientific flower cultivation from the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Following this, she planted thousands of gladiolus saplings... The flowers that were once limited to the local market are today traveling from Nagaland to cities like Delhi and Mumbai," PM Modi said, adding that her journey teaches how a hobby coupled with right guidance can pave new ways.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of Maithili Bhue from 'Dhordrokusum' village in Debrigarh, Odisha, for her contribution to forest conservation and eco-tourism. "Until a few years ago, Maithili Bhue ji used to go to the forest to collect firewood or pick Mahua and Kendu leaves. However, she then got associated with Debrigarh Eco-Tourism. From that point on, her relationship with the forest took a new direction. Now, forest conservation also became a means of her livelihood," the Prime Minister said. He noted that Maithili's initiative has inspired over 60 other women in her village to join the cause of wildlife protection and eco-tourism.

PM Modi emphasised that these stories are a testament to how "hard work and the right guidance" are transforming the lives of women across India, from bustling urban centers to remote forest villages. (ANI)