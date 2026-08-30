A fire erupted on the ground floor of a four-storey building housing a clothing warehouse in East Delhi's Old Seelampur. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. All occupants were safely rescued with no injuries reported, officials confirmed.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building in the Old Seelampur area of East Delhi on Sunday morning, officials said.

The building, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Gandhi Nagar Police Station in the Shahdara district, reportedly houses a clothing warehouse on its ground floor.

Fire Department Response

According to fire department officials, the call regarding the blaze was received at approximately 8:21 AM. Six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames.

Fire Officer Anoop Singh, who is supervising the operation, stated that the building was being used for commercial storage. "There is a warehouse of clothes inside the house. Six fire tenders are currently on-site. We received the call around 8:21 AM. Everyone was rescued, and the area has been cleared," Singh said.

No Casualties Reported

Officials confirmed that a tenant residing on one of the upper floors of the building was safely rescued by the fire teams. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

While the fire has been brought under control, the cooling process is underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.