Amid Nepal floods, the Gandak River's water level in Bihar is fluctuating but below the danger mark. UP is also on alert due to the rising Mandakini River. The death toll in Nepal from flash floods has tragically reached 675, with many missing.

Gandak River Level Fluctuates in Bihar

Amid the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, the water level of the Gandak River in Bihar's West Champaran has been witnessing continuous fluctuations, though it remains below the danger mark, according to the latest reports.

The water level at the Valmikinagar Barrage currently stands at 114,000 cusecs. Despite constant variations in the flow, the water level is reported to be within the normal range and has not crossed the danger mark. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation as discharge from catchment areas in Nepal impacts the flow of the Gandak River in the region. Officials are keeping a watch on the changing water levels and the possible impact of increased discharge from upstream areas.

Uttar Pradesh on Alert

The developments come amid a wider flood situation in parts of the region following heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers originating in or flowing through neighbouring Nepal. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is also on alert after Chitrakoot witnessed a significant rise in the water level of the Mandakini River, leading to a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas, including the prominent Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada.

Drone Surveillance in Chitrakoot

According to the Chitrakoot Police, drone cameras are being utilised to monitor the flood-affected areas, assess the situation on the ground and keep track of the water flow. "Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas. In view of this situation, under the directions of Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police Shri Arun Kumar Singh, the Chitrakoot Police has conducted surveillance of the flood-affected areas using drone cameras," the police stated in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters on the ground, the District Magistrate (DM) of Chitrakoot said the situation was being closely monitored and remained under control. The administration has stepped up precautionary measures in view of the rising water levels and the possibility of further impact in low-lying areas.

Catastrophic Floods in Nepal

Due to flood in Nepal, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. (ANI)