Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Hindu-Muslim unity made in the US, suggesting it implies a problem in India. However, several Muslim leaders welcomed Bhagwat's statement as commendable and positive.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's decision to speak about Hindu-Muslim unity in the United States, asking why such a statement was made abroad if there was no issue between the two communities in India.

Reacting to Bhagwat's remarks at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, Alvi said the RSS chief's statement suggested that a problem did exist in India; otherwise, why did he need to go to America to convey this? "The first question is: why is there a need to go to America to say this? If there is no issue between Hindus and Muslims within India, then what is the sudden need to go there and speak about it? This implies that a problem does exist," Alvi said.

What Mohan Bhagwat said

While addressing the event on Saturday, Bhagwat had said that a person who believes there should be no Muslims in India cannot remain a Hindu. He also said that Hinduism teaches that all paths lead to the same goal and that every human being has dignity. He stated, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings..."

Alvi questioned whether Bhagwat was unaware of statements made by political leaders regarding Muslims and alleged that the RSS has an anti-Muslim approach. "The entire world is aware of what is happening within India... The RSS is an anti-Muslim organisation. The way the RSS operates against Muslims, which, to us, appears to be your true DNA," he said.

Muslim leaders welcome statement

However, the statement received a positive response from several Muslim leaders. All India Shia Personal Law Board member Maulana Yasoob Abbas described Bhagwat's statement as "commendable" and said Hindus and Muslims were "the two eyes of the nation".

"Mohan Bhagwat's statement is commendable. A Hindu who harbours hostility toward Muslims is not truly a Hindu. Hindus and Muslims are the two eyes of the nation, and a face looks its best only when both eyes are intact," Abbas said.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Executive Member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said Bhagwat's remarks had sent a positive message but stressed that they should be implemented on the ground. "As far as Mohan Bhagwat's statement is concerned, my view is that whatever he has said must be implemented at the ground level in our country. Then only such a statement can be said to be a positive statement. However, this statement has sent a positive message as far as the Indian community is concerned," he said.

Former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, also welcomed Bhagwat's remarks, saying India was a land of brotherhood and mutual affection between Hindus and Muslims. "What Mohan Bhagwat has said is correct... It sets an example of brotherhood, showing the kind of leader we need: one who cares for everyone, fosters unity between Hindus and Muslims, and drives the country's progress, development, and employment," Ansari said. (ANI)

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