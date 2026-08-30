A massive fire erupted at a sponge manufacturing company in Navi Mumbai's Rabale MIDC area. Around seven to eight fire tenders are at the scene. No casualties or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

A massive fire broke out at a sponge manufacturing company in the Rabale Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zone, Navi Mumbai. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the scene. After receiving information about the blaze, around seven to eight fire tenders from the Navi Mumbai Fire Department were rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are currently investigating what triggered the blaze Further details are awaited. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)