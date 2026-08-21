Hyderabad police booked Minister Konda Surekha's ex-OSD Sumanth under the BNS Act. In a separate case, a 26-year-old woman was killed in an accident involving a speeding Aston Martin, allegedly driven by Janasena MP's son Lingameneni Sanjush.

Case Against Minister's Former OSD

The Hyderabad police on Thursday registered a case against Sumanth, the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, following a complaint filed by a private individual. The case was initially registered within the Medipally police station limits after a complaint was received from a person identified as Hari Krishna.

However, the matter has since been transferred to the Jubilee Hills police station for further investigation. According to the Jubilee Hills police, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"A case was registered against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's former OSD Sumanth in Medipally police station limits. The case was registered after a complaint was received from a person named Hari Krishna. The case has been transferred to Jubilee Hills Police Station. The case has been booked under Section 109 of the BNS Act," a police official said. Further details are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

Saleswoman Killed in Madhapur Accident

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old saleswoman was killed after an Aston Martin allegedly being driven at high speed hit her while she was crossing the road in front of Inorbit Mall in Madhapur on August 16, police said. The deceased, Bharati Mukhi, was working as a saleswoman at a store in Inorbit Mall.

According to Madhapur Station House Officer K V Subbarao, Mukhi and her colleague had gone towards ITC Kohenur to collect meals at around 3 pm. While returning and crossing the road in front of the mall, a car allegedly came at high speed in a rash and negligent manner and hit Mukhi, police said.

She sustained severe bleeding injuries to her head and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said. Based on a complaint, Madhapur Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police identified the alleged driver as Lingameneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingameneni Ramesh. Sanjush, who is a businessman and a resident of Madhapur, was apprehended on the same day, police said. Police conducted drunk-driving and drug tests on the accused and collected his blood samples, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized. Further investigation is underway, and police are awaiting the post-mortem examination (PME) report, the SHO added.

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