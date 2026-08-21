Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Himachal Pradesh LoP Jai Ram Thakur said the Assembly must play the full Vande Mataram as per law, not Congress directives. He also stated that BJP will raise issues like corruption and unemployment in the House.

Vande Mataram Controversy

The former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the Congress Working Committee's directions on singing Vande Mataram would have no bearing on the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, asserting that the House must function according to the law of the land and constitutional conventions.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Thakur said he expected the complete version of Vande Mataram to be played during the opening of the session. "The Assembly should run according to the law of the land and not according to the resolutions of the Congress Working Committee. I hope the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will respect the decision taken by Parliament and that the complete Vande Mataram will be sung," Thakur said.

Reacting to the Speaker's statement that the session would begin with the National Anthem, Thakur said there should be no confusion over the issue and maintained that Vande Mataram deserved due respect. He referred to the 1937 decision of the Congress to sing only selected stanzas of Vande Mataram, alleging that the decision had been taken to appease the Muslim League.

Thakur said the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament had passed legislation concerning Vande Mataram and expressed hope that the Himachal Pradesh Assembly would follow the law enacted by Parliament. He also said that the song had a deep association with India's freedom struggle and recalled that many freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives while raising the slogan of Vande Mataram.

On the role of the Assembly Speaker, Thakur said the Speaker belonged to the entire House once elected to the chair and had the responsibility of ensuring the dignity and smooth functioning of the legislature.

BJP's Agenda for Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin today and will have 10 sittings. The Opposition BJP is expected to raise a range of issues during the session.

Thakur said the BJP legislature party would hold its meeting on Thursday evening to finalise its strategy and discuss the notices and questions submitted by its members. He said corruption, unemployment and issues concerning the youth would be among the major issues raised by the Opposition. Law-and-order concerns, including drug abuse and incidents of murder and violent crime, would also be taken up, he said.

"We have given notices on several issues and will try to ensure that these matters are discussed in the House," Thakur said.

Thakur on 'Dissatisfaction' within Congress

Reacting to recent remarks by former Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, who had expressed dissatisfaction over appointments to boards and corporations, Thakur said her comments reflected growing resentment within the ruling Congress.

Pratibha Singh had reportedly questioned the appointment of people to government boards and corporations who, according to her, had not contributed to the formation of the Congress government while those who had worked for the party were being ignored. Thakur said Pratibha Singh's remarks should be taken seriously given her political background and the long association of her family with Himachal Pradesh politics.

"If the former Congress president herself is saying this, one can understand the level of dissatisfaction within the Congress and with the functioning of the government," he said. Alleging that the present government was being run in the interests of a select group, Thakur said, "This is not a Congress government; it is a government of Sukhu ji, run according to his wishes."

He further alleged that several Congress workers were unhappy with the functioning of the government and claimed that some party members were facing humiliation while others were leaving the party. Thakur said Pratibha Singh's remarks were an expression of the frustration being felt by several Congress leaders and workers who, he claimed, were unable to speak openly.

The Opposition leader said the BJP would use the Monsoon Session to raise issues concerning the people of Himachal Pradesh and press the government for answers on governance, corruption, employment and law and order. (ANI)