Three people were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a Maruti car and an e-rickshaw in Agartala. Police arrested the driver and detained the vehicle owner. The injured have been hospitalised and an investigation is underway.

Three people, including an e-rickshaw driver, were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a Maruti car and an e-rickshaw near Western Club on Akhaura Road in Agartala on Monday morning, said police officials.

According to the OC of West Agartala, Sanjit Sen, the police received the information regarding the accident at around 8:30 am. Following the alert, emergency personnel rushed to the spot.

"Today around 8:30 am, information came to us about an accident near the Western Club of Akhaura Road in Agartala and we immediately rushed to the spot and could see had on collision in between Maruti and an e-rickshaw," Sen told ANI.

Injured Rushed to Hospital

The injured were rescued from the accident site and immediately shifted to a hospital by Fire and Emergency Services personnel. They are currently undergoing treatment.

"In TomTom including diver, there were three people were seriously injured and we immediately shifted them to hospital for treatment by the fire service, " added Sen.

Driver Arrested, Owner Detained

Following the accident, residents demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment for the driver allegedly responsible for the collision.

Police said the driver has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of law. The owner of the vehicle has also been detained, while an RTA (Road Traffic Accident) case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"Now they are under treatment in the hospital and in this connection the public of that particular area had a demand to arrest the driver immediately and give punishment. We have arrested the driver and book theme under sections and everything is under further investigation. We detained the owner of the vehicle and registered an RTA case in this connection," mentioned Sen.

Investigation Underway

An investigation team has been sent to collect and examine CCTV footage from the area to ascertain who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and establish the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.

Police said further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation and in accordance with the law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)