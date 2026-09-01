YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Pulivendula for a two-day trip to commemorate the death anniversary of his father, former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He will pay floral tributes at YSR Ghat and participate in special prayers.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula on September 1 and 2 to take part in programmes organsied to pay tributes to his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary.

Jagan's Two-Day Itinerary

According to a statement from the YSRCP state office, Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to reach Pulivendula at 12 noon on Tuesday. Following his arrival, he will proceed to his camp office at Bhakarapuram, where he will spend the afternoon interacting with the public. He will then stay overnight at his residence in Pulivendula.

On the morning of September 2, the YSRCP chief will leave his residence at 7:45 am for Idupulapaya to participate in the commemorative programmes organised for the death anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The former Chief Minister will then pay floral tributes to the late leader at the YSR Ghat and participate in special prayers and commemorative programmes along with family members, senior party leaders, and supporters. After paying his respects at the YSR Ghat, Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to begin his return journey from Idupulapaya.

About YS Rajasekhara Reddy

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, served as the Chief Minister of then-undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from Kadapa for four terms and was also an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for six terms from the Pulivendula constituency.

In 2009, Reddy died after a helicopter carrying him went missing in the Nallamala Forest area. It was later confirmed that the helicopter had crashed and all five people, including Reddy, were pronounced dead. (ANI)