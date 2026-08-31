The BJP held a key organisational meeting attended by Amit Shah to review the nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. The month-long campaign, from Sep 17-Oct 17, will feature massive outreach rallies to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public life.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a key organisational meeting at its party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. The three-hour-long meeting was chaired by National President Nitin Nabin. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the BJP's organisational meeting. National party office-bearers Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, VD Sharma, Rekha Sharma, OP Choudhary, and Harsh Sanghavi were also present in the meeting.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to Mark PM Modi's 25 Years in Public Life

During the meeting, an extensive review was conducted in the presence of Amit Shah regarding the nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 17. According to party sources, BJP is planning massive cross-country outreach rallies using bikes and other modes of transport from September 17 to October 17 to connect with beneficiaries.

As part of these initiatives, the party will conduct the 'Janmabhoomi se Karmabhoomi Yatra', covering the route from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar in Gujarat, to his parliamentary constituency of Kashi (Varanasi). Groups of 30 individuals each will undertake the yatra, touching all intermediate states along the Vadnagar to Kashi route, while broader campaign rallies will stretch across the country from North to South and East to West.

The campaign aims to take the spirit of public service demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 25 years of public life to every section of society. Various service activities, programs to connect beneficiaries with central government schemes, and initiatives to engage youth in innovation will be organised as part of the drive.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde stated that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will mark the completion of 25 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, alongside his annual birth anniversary on September 17, which the party traditionally observes as 'Seva Pakhwada'. Tawde informed that the meeting of National Office Bearers was the first such gathering following the formation of the BJP's new organisational team. The session was followed by a workshop for state presidents, organisational general secretaries, and dedicated teams of seven to eight karyakartas selected from each state to ensure extensive preparations down to the booth level.

Detailed Initiatives and Beneficiary Outreach

Detailing the planned initiatives under the month-long campaign, Tawde said party workers will visit over 1.4 million Anganwadi centres across the country to honour Anganwadi workers and host 'Matri Samvad' programs, recognising their crucial role in grassroots child care and nutrition.

Additionally, the party will launch the 'Seva Mein Mera Yogdan' program, encouraging youth and citizens to share reels of their cleanliness, tree plantation, and TB eradication service activities to inspire others. To ensure maximum saturation of central welfare programs, 15-day camps will be set up at the block level under the 'Seva Setu Abhiyan' to enrol eligible individuals who missed out on benefits under schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The party will also conduct a 'National Innovation Challenge' across block, district, and state levels to encourage local youth to research and present solutions for community issues.

Preparations and Rollout Schedule

Following the conclusion of the national-level workshop, state-level workshops are scheduled to wrap up by August 31, followed by district- and block-level workshops over the next five to seven days before the official launch on September 17. (ANI)