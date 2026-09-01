A major safety hazard was averted in Mumbai after a benzene leak from a chemical tanker near the Mysore Colony Monorail station. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and BPCL experts, swiftly contained the leak with no casualties reported.

A major safety hazard was averted late Monday evening after a chemical leak involving benzene was reported near the Mysore Colony Monorail station within the jurisdiction of the RCF Police Station in Mumbai. The leakage originated from a chemical tanker, prompting an immediate response from municipal authorities, emergency services, and industrial experts.

Swift Emergency Response

Upon receiving an alert at around 8:30 PM, the Disaster Management cell dispatched the Mumbai Fire Brigade and police personnel to the scene to secure the area, establish safety perimeter demarcations, and divert local traffic. Experts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) were deployed to manage the hazardous material safely and oversee the transfer of the chemical into an auxiliary tanker. Fire personnel used high-pressure water jets to flush and neutralise the affected site.

'Situation Under Control,' Says Official

"We received information about the incident at the Disaster Management cell around 8.30 PM. Upon receiving the news, we immediately mobilised all necessary agencies, such as the fire brigade and the police, to initiate rescue operations. The operation began within about 10-15 minutes... The entire situation is under control; no untoward incident occurred. The operation took about an hour to an hour and a half, but the entire task was carried out systematically and in compliance with safety protocols... We have cleaned the area where the chemical was leaking using water jets, and everything is fully under control... We will issue the necessary legal notices and take appropriate action," Shankar Bhosale, Assistant Commissioner, M/West Ward told ANI.

No Casualties Reported, Probe Initiated

Civic officials confirmed that no casualties or secondary incidents occurred during the emergency response. The M/West Ward administration announced that formal legal notices will be served to the relevant parties involved as authorities initiate standard investigative procedures regarding the leak. (ANI)