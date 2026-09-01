The Delhi Police has approached the Supreme Court to quash 13 FIRs filed against youth involved in CJP-led protests. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das welcomed the move, confirming ongoing high-level talks with the government regarding case withdrawals.

CJP Welcomes Move, Cites High-Level Dialogue

The Delhi Police filed an application with the Supreme Court requesting the quashing of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the youth and student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The application asks the top court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure complete justice by dropping the cases.Responding to the development, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das reaffirmed the party's commitment to stand by the youth, stating that high-level engagements with the government are underway over withdrawal of cases and compensation. Das welcomed the move as a major breakthrough resulting from consistent high-level government dialogue following initial assurances given on July 25. He noted that representative delegations had engaged in discussions regarding compensation and case withdrawals, including multiple meetings conducted at his home in Pondicherry.

"Today we received news that the Delhi Police has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating that they do not wish to pursue the FIRs filed. I believe there are about 13 FIRs in Delhi, which they have mentioned in the application," Das said. He said the hearing in the matter is scheduled for Tuesday and that he would appear before the Supreme Court along with other members of the CJP.

Das said the party had maintained from the beginning that it would stand in solidarity with the youth facing the FIRs and would support them. "The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. I will go to the Supreme Court, and others from the Cockroach Janata Party will go as well. We will see what happens during the hearing. We have maintained from day one that we will not leave any youth to face this alone; we stand in solidarity with them and support them," he said.

Meetings Held in Puducherry

He also said that following assurances given on July 25, a high-level government delegation had been meeting with the party consistently to discuss matters related to the FIRs and compensation. According to Das, the delegation also travelled to Puducherry to meet him when he was at his home there, and three meetings were held in Puducherry. "We met three times in Pondicherry and discussed matters related to the FIR and compensation," he said.

Das said the party would continue to monitor developments ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. He also said the CJP has called for a peaceful march from India Gate to the Police Headquarters on September 5. "We hope to see further positive developments and will continue to monitor the situation," Das said.

Centre Also Moves Supreme Court

His remark comes after the Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs registered against protesters over alleged violence during protests against the NEET paper leak in Delhi and other states. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and submitted that the Centre was seeking invocation of the Supreme Court's extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs against the protesters. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Tuesday, September 1. (ANI)

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