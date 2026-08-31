Two people were killed and several others injured after a car, allegedly driven by the minor daughter of a senior Tripura Police official, met with an accident in Agartala. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

Two people were killed and several others injured after a car allegedly being driven by the daughter of a senior Tripura Police official met with a serious accident on Akhaura Road in the heart of Agartala on Monday, police said.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of West Agartala Police Station during a busy hour, triggering tension in the area. Among those injured was reportedly an e-rickshaw driver.

Soon after the incident, police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Police Investigation Underway

According to West Agartala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sanjit Sen, the minor was reportedly learning to drive when the accident occurred. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, including whether the Govt vehicle was allegedly being used for driving lessons at such a busy time and at a location in the heart of the state capital.

The learner is reportedly a Class X student at a private school in Agartala.

The official further added that the identities of the deceased and other injured persons were not immediately available.

Police said an investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine responsibility for the accident.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)