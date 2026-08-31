An FIR has been filed against MNVS president Amit Raj Thackeray and others for allegedly entering a Pune college, removing PM Modi's photo, and creating a disturbance. The group is also accused of threatening staff members at the institution.

An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers in connection with an alleged incident at Government Polytechnic in Pune's Ganeshkhind area, police said.

Details of the Complaint

According to the FIR registered at Chatushringi Police Station, the incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm on Monday when Thackeray, accompanied by party workers, allegedly entered the college office without permission. The complainant, Dr Rajendra Kashiram Patil, alleged that the group entered the office and removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed there.

The complaint further alleged that the group threatened the complainant and his colleagues, remained inside the office, raised slogans and created a disturbance. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Thackeray and other unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police Investigation Underway

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 4, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Khadki Division and officers from Chatushringi Police Station, visited the spot, according to the FIR. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)