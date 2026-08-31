Union Minister G Kishan Reddy lauded India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27 as a testament to PM Modi's leadership. He noted the growth was broad-based across sectors and called the achievement a 'tight slap' on the face of government critics.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday hailed India's robust 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of Financial Year 2026-27, describing it as a powerful testament to the resilience of the Indian economy and the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's real GDP growth has accelerated from 6.9% in Q1 of FY 2025-26 to 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2026-27, despite global uncertainties, oil price shocks and supply-chain disruptions.

According to the release, Kishan Reddy said the figures demonstrate the strength of India's economic fundamentals and the collective resolve of the people of the country.

"A 7.8% growth rate in the first quarter is a remarkable achievement. It reflects the confidence generated by the decisive policies and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Despite global headwinds, India continues to move forward with confidence and determination," Reddy said.

Broad-Based Sectoral Growth

He highlighted that the growth has been broad-based across key sectors. "With a 3.6% growth in agriculture and allied sectors, the Primary Sector registered positive growth. The secondary sector recorded an impressive 8.6% growth, while the tertiary sector expanded by 10%, driven significantly by the Financial, Real Estate, IT and Professional Services sector, which registered 12.1% growth," he added.

According to the release, Reddy said the performance of agriculture is particularly encouraging as it has come despite challenging weather conditions, including El Nino-related concerns. With encouraging sowing activity and continued progress in agricultural operations, the sector has significant potential to perform even better in Q2 and Q3, further strengthening India's overall growth momentum.

'A Tight Slap on the Face of Critics'

He said the latest figures validate the Modi Government's sustained focus on infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, services, investment, digitalisation and ease of doing business.

"Prime Minister Modi ji rightly described this 7.8% growth as a herculean feat. The collective strength of our people has ensured that India has continued to grow even amid global uncertainties. The doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again," he said.

Taking a sharp political swipe at the critics of the Government, Reddy said the latest GDP figures are a befitting reply to those who constantly attempt to malign India's image, undermine its economic achievements and spread pessimism about the country's growth story.

"Numbers speak louder than political narratives. A 7.8% growth rate is a tight slap on the face of those who seek to belittle India's progress and question the credibility of the Modi Government. While some continue to spread negativity, India is delivering growth, creating opportunities and strengthening its position in the global economy," he said.

Path Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Reddy expressed confidence that with continued reforms, strong domestic demand, robust infrastructure creation and improving agricultural performance, India will sustain its high-growth trajectory.

"This is not merely the achievement of one quarter. It is another strong step towards Prime Minister Modi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. India is growing, India is confident and India is moving forward with unstoppable resolve," Kishan Reddy said.

(ANI)