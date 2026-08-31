YSRCP slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for 'stealing credit' for the Veligonda Project. The party asserted that while Naidu only laid the foundation stone, it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who completed the major works.

YSRCP Slams 'False Claims' on Veligonda Project

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed the coalition government for making false claims over the Veligonda Project and said it was the YS family that worked for the project. Speaking to the media here on Monday, former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that claims of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated the project are not true.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy worked for the project even during the Covid pandemic, and it was Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who carried out the major works, from digging tunnels to building the dam. He said Chandrababu's claims over the project are mere falsehoods, as the work done during his tenure was meagre when compared to that of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who made major progress even during the pandemic. Chandrababu is staking claim to all the projects that were nearing completion during our tenure, he said, adding that the Markapuram Medical College issue is also the same.

Jagan Accuses Naidu of 'Stealing Credit'

Earlier, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of attempting to "steal credit" for the Veligonda project and "distorting history" through a massive publicity campaign.

In a post on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that while Naidu only laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996, it was his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who gave the project its vision, and the subsequent YSRCP government that completed the most challenging technical works. "The publicity campaign being carried out by Chandrababu Naidu and his yellow media over Veligonda is astonishing. What we have been witnessing over the past few days is nothing but an attempt to rewrite the history of the project and steal credit for work done by others. Chandrababu garu, the history of Veligonda is crystal clear. The foundation stone alone was yours (Naidu's), but the vision and comprehensive development belonged to YSR garu. The crucial twin tunnels were completed during our government. What you are doing now is simply stealing credit," Reddy said. (ANI)