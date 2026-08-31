Bihar and Jharkhand have resolved a 25-year-old dispute over Sone River water by signing an MoU. Bihar will get 5.75 MAF and Jharkhand 2.00 MAF, a deal expected to improve water availability for irrigation and drinking in both states.

In a breakthrough for regional water management, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the national capital, resolving a 25-year-old dispute over the sharing of Sone River waters.

Under the new agreement, Bihar has been allocated 5.75 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, while Jharkhand will receive 2.00 MAF. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, along with senior officials of both state governments and the Central Government were present.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said that the resolution of this complex, long-pending issue was made possible due to their proactive efforts, continuous dialogue, and effective mediation. He stated that this is not merely a water-sharing accord but a new chapter of cooperation, trust, and shared development between Bihar and Jharkhand.

A Decades-Old Dispute Resolved

The dispute dates back to the year 2000, following the creation of Jharkhand. Under the original Bansagar Agreement of 1973, out of the total 14.25 MAF of Sone River water, 7.75 MAF was allocated to the then-undivided Bihar. Since the bifurcation, the two states had been at odds over the division of this 7.75 MAF share. A consensus was finally reached during the 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Ranchi in July 2025, leading to the finalisation of the deal today.

Impact on Water Security and Development

The agreement will significantly improve water availability, particularly in the plateau and drought-prone regions of South Bihar and Jharkhand. It will expand irrigation facilities, alleviate drinking water scarcity, and impart fresh momentum to industrial development, while also ensuring long-term water security for both states.

Key Projects to be Expedited

CM Choudhary said that following this agreement, work on reservoir construction for optimal utilisation of Sone River waters and the proposed project to interlink the Sone River with the Falgu River can now be expedited. This will enhance water availability in several areas of South Bihar, including Gayaji. Having adequate water in the Falgu River will also facilitate devotees visiting from across the country and abroad to perform tarpan and pind daan rituals during the Pitrupaksha Mela.

The Chief Minister further remarked that the Sone River is a major southern tributary of the Ganga, and its catchment area is of vital importance to the agricultural and economic activities of Eastern India. Therefore, this agreement holds far-reaching significance not only for Bihar and Jharkhand, but for overall water management and regional development across Eastern India.

A Victory for Cooperative Federalism

Expressing gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Government of Jharkhand, and all officials and experts involved in this process for achieving this historic resolution, he emphasised that lasting solutions to such complex interstate issues are possible only through the spirit of cooperative federalism. He expressed confidence that this agreement will prove immensely beneficial to farmers, citizens, and future generations in the years to come.