A fire erupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur following a head-on collision between two tankers. Fire services responded to the scene near Malhar Palace, controlled the blaze, and temporarily suspended traffic as a precaution.

Fire erupted on Friday following a head-on collision between two tankers near the Malhar Palace area in Udhampur on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said. The incident, which occurred near Malhar Palace, prompted an immediate response from the Fire & Emergency Services, with teams rushing to the spot to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Official Statement on Collision

Speaking to ANI, Sarvesh Langar, Deputy Director of the Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, provided details on the situation, stating that the fire was likely triggered by a collision. "A fire incident was reported near Malhar Palace and may have been caused by a head-on collision between two tankers," Langar said.

Blaze Controlled, Traffic Suspended

Authorities acted quickly to secure the area and ensure the safety of commuters. As a result, traffic on the affected side of the national highway was temporarily suspended. "We have controlled the flames as of now. Further action is being taken... As a precautionary measure, we have halted traffic on this side of the road," the official added.

Further investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway. (ANI)