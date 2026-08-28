The Department of Physical Education at Banaras Hindu University will host a three-day national workshop, 'Legendary of Sports,' from August 27-29, 2026, to commemorate National Sports Day and highlight the legacy of Indian sports legends.

The Department of Physical Education, Faculty of Arts, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), today announced it will organise a National Workshop on National Sports Day - "Legendary of Sports" from August 27 to 29, 2026 at the Department of Physical Education, BHU.

The three-day national workshop aims to commemorate National Sports Day and highlight the contributions, achievements, and legacy of legendary personalities in sports. The programme will bring together eminent sports personalities, academicians, coaches, researchers and students to share their experiences, knowledge and perspectives on sports and physical education.

Distinguished Guests and Programme Highlights

The inaugural programme will be graced by distinguished personalities. Mir Ranjan Negi, International Hockey Coach, will attend as the Chief Guest. Dr Mayank Anand Singh, Joint Registrar, Banaras Hindu University, will be the Guest of Honour, while Prof. Sushma Ghildyal, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Banaras Hindu University, will preside over the occasion.

The workshop will also feature Prof. Abhimanyu Singh of the Department of Physical Education, BHU, as a Resource Person, sharing his expertise and insights with participants. Across the three days, the programme includes an inaugural address, a felicitation ceremony for students placed in various organisations, a lecture on career opportunities in physical education, and an intramural competition featuring dance, mass demonstration, and kabaddi, concluding with a closing ceremony on August 29.

Fostering India's Sporting Heritage

The workshop is being organised by the Department of Physical Education, Banaras Hindu University, in collaboration with Kashi Manthan and with support from SRICC.

"This workshop is intended to raise awareness of India's rich sporting heritage and inspire young students and researchers to contribute meaningfully to the field of sports and physical education," said Prof. Vikram Singh, Head, Department of Physical Education, BHU, and Workshop Director.

"The workshop will provide an important platform for interaction among eminent sports personalities, coaches, teachers, researchers and students. We hope the programme will motivate the younger generation to recognise and carry forward the legacy of India's sporting legends," said Dr Linet Khakha, Organising Secretary.

The Department of Physical Education has extended a warm invitation to faculty members, research scholars, students, sports professionals and sports enthusiasts to participate in the programme and make the National Sports Day celebration meaningful and memorable.