TN Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar took part in a 'Say No Drugs' walkathon in Madurai. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the state government over the drug menace, linking it to recent violence and poor law and order.

'Say No Drugs' Walkathon in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday took part in the 'Say No Drugs' awareness walkathon organised in Madurai to educate the public on the perils of narcotics and advocate for a healthier community.

The awareness walkathon is being held to create awareness among the public, particularly the younger generation, about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of building a drug-free society.

Opposition Slams Govt on Drug Menace, Law and Order

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the state government over the law and order situation and alleged that the drug menace was behind several recent incidents of violence in the state, as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay completed 100 days in office.

Coimbatore Murder Linked to Drug Tip-off

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin raised the killing of 19-year-old Amudhan in Coimbatore and said that the incident should not be treated as a gang clash. "In Coimbatore, 19-year-old Amudhan was brutally killed. It's not a gang war, it's a murder. He belongs to the SC community," Stalin said.

He alleged that Amudhan was killed after providing information about drug-related activities and said that his parents had also raised the same allegation. "The drugs should have been seized. The main reason behind Amudhan's death is due to drugs. Their parents spoke to me; they said Amudhan was killed because he gave a tip-off about the drug menace," he said.

Stalin further said that, acting on the orders of his party leader, the Kallakurichi district party unit had organised a demonstration demanding justice in the case. "Based on the orders of our leader, we staged a huge demonstration in Kallakurichi. We cannot overlook this as just another murder; we need to bring those at fault to justice," he said.

Concerns Over 'Dire State' of Law and Order

He also referred to several other criminal incidents while raising concerns over the law and order situation. Stalin also referred to alleged sexual harassment incidents and asked the government what measures it intended to take to prevent such incidents.

"Even as the government boasts about its achievements during its first 100 days in office, these very incidents bear witness to the dire state of law and order in Tamil Nadu during this period," Stalin said. He urged the government to launch sustained awareness campaigns against substance abuse and take firm action to improve the law and order situation. (ANI)