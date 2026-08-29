Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, have been released. They arrived in Chennai and were received by Fisheries Department officials before being escorted to their hometowns.

Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, were released and arrived at Chennai Airport on Friday. The fishermen were handed over to officials of the Indian High Commission in Colombo following their release by the Sri Lankan authorities. They subsequently arrived at Chennai Airport, where officials from the Fisheries Department received them. The officials later escorted the fishermen to their respective hometowns.

Context of Arrest and Ongoing Issue

The fishermen had been arrested for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing in the sea. The release of the fishermen comes amid continued instances of Tamil Nadu fishermen being detained by Sri Lankan authorities over alleged violations of the maritime boundary.