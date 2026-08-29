Assam's DITEC celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a message on workplace safety and respect. Director Ashwani Kumar said the festival's spirit should inspire an environment where women feel safe, respected, and free to pursue their aspirations.

The Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (DITEC), Government of Assam, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a message that went beyond the traditional symbolism of the festival and highlighted the importance of trust, dignity, mutual respect, workplace safety and equal opportunity.

As part of the celebration, 11 women colleagues from DITEC, AITEC & CSD Society, ePrastuti, eOffice and NIC tied Rakhis to Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Director, DITEC. The occasion symbolised not only the traditional bond associated with Raksha Bandhan, but also a larger commitment towards creating a workplace founded on trust, respect, sensitivity and shared responsibility.

A Bond of Trust and Responsibility

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Kumar said, "Rakhi is not just a thread of protection; it is a bond of trust. That trust should also be reflected in our workplaces, where every woman should feel safe, respected and free to avail every opportunity with dignity and confidence."

He observed that the contemporary meaning of Raksha Bandhan should extend beyond the idea of protection alone. Women today are contributing as professionals, leaders, innovators, administrators and decision makers across every sphere. Therefore, creating an enabling environment where they can work with confidence and without fear should be seen as a collective responsibility.

"To make our workplaces truly safe and inclusive, we must ensure dignity, respect and freedom to avail opportunities. This cannot be achieved through rules and regulations alone. A culture of safety and respect becomes sustainable when each one of us voluntarily adopts these values in our everyday behaviour and interactions," Kumar stated.

Kumar further stated that Raksha Bandhan provides an opportunity to reaffirm the values of mutual trust and responsibility within institutions. He said, "The spirit of Raksha Bandhan should inspire us to create an environment where our sisters, daughters and colleagues feel safe, secure and respected, while also having the confidence and freedom to pursue their aspirations. Protection should not mean restriction. It should mean creating conditions in which every individual can realise his or her potential."

Fostering a Culture of Safety and Respect

The celebration also emphasised that workplace safety is not merely an administrative requirement, a matter of organisational culture. Respectful behaviour, sensitivity towards colleagues, equal opportunity and an environment free from fear or discrimination are essential to building productive and progressive institutions.

The participation of women colleagues from different teams and initiatives, including DITEC, AITEC & CSD Society, ePrastuti, eOffice and NIC, reflected the collaborative character of the digital governance ecosystem and the importance of creating a professional environment based on mutual trust and respect.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration at DITEC therefore sought to convey a broader social message that festivals can also become occasions to reaffirm important values and strengthen positive workplace culture. (ANI)