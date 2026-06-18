Governor Arlekar stated CM C Joseph Vijay's govt will continue the two-language policy and oppose the NEP. He criticised the Centre for withholding Rs 3,458 crore, linking it to the state's refusal to adopt the three-language formula.

TN Govt Reaffirms Two-Language Policy, Opposes NEP

Governor Vishwanath Arlekar, on Thursday, in his address to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, outlined the policy vision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government, which he said will continue to follow the existing two-language policy of teaching Tamil and English. Arlekar reiterated the State Government's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP).

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He said the Tamil Nadu government believed the Central funds should not be linked to the implementation of the three-language formula and urged the Central government to reconsider its stand. Expressing strong opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Governor criticised the Union government for allegedly withholding Rs 3,458 crore in funds under the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.' He emphasized that the current TVK government views the preservation of the Tamil language as a "foremost pillar" of its 'Vetri Thamizhagam' vision document.

"In 1968, when Perarignar Anna was the Chief Minister, a resolution was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that 'the 3-language formula' must be removed and only two languages, Tamil and English, should be taught. From then until now, two-language policy has been adopted in Tamil Nadu. This Government will continue to follow this policy since the two-language policy is one that the people of Tamil Nadu have accepted," the Governor said in his address.

Key Demands to Union Government

The Governor also made two major demands to the Union Government- To permit Tamil as the language of pleading in the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench and to establish a permanent Bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai to improve accessibility for the people of the South.

"This Government will strongly oppose the National Education Policy, 2020. The Union Government's stand that the amount of Rs 3,458 crore due to Tamil Nadu under the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' will be released only if the three-language formula under the National Education Policy is implemented is unacceptable..." said Arlekar. He termed the Centre's condition of implementing the three-language formula as "unacceptable," and further urged the Union government to move the subject of education from the Concurrent List to the State List.

"Issues such as NEET examination, imposition of the National Education Policy and three-language formula have arisen consequent to education being in the concurrent list of the Constitution. Therefore, this Government will undertake all necessary efforts to move education from the Concurrent List to the State List..." the Governor said.

DMK Criticises 'White Paper' on State Finances

Earlier, DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticised the release of a 'White Paper' on Tamil Nadu's fiscal position, alleging that it was politically motivated and selectively targeted the DMK government while avoiding criticism of the Centre.

Reacting to the document released by the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson, Elangovan said the Opposition was unwilling to question the Union government over financial allocations to states. "We know that they do not care about what is actually happening. They do not want to talk about the Government of India not giving sufficient funds to the states because they are afraid of the BJP Government," he told ANI.

He further alleged that the White Paper was intended to corner the DMK politically despite the state's economic performance. "They are simply not willing to criticise the BJP Government. Their White Paper is meant only to criticise the DMK Government, which has performed well," Elangovan said.

Wilson described the state's fiscal situation as a "man-made disaster" and alleged administrative failure and corruption, while assuring that welfare schemes would continue under the current government.