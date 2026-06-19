TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed rebel party MPs for merging with the NCPI, calling it a move to bypass the anti-defection law. Abhishek Banerjee is set to meet the Lok Sabha speaker to demand the disqualification of the defectors.

Following the claims of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs of merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), party MP Saugata Roy on Thursday slammed the party defection group, terming the act as an "effort to avoid the anti-defection law."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Effort to avoid anti-defection law'

Speaking to ANI, Roy asserted that the rebels are "trying for a merger" with an unknown party who avoid the anti-defection law. "This is an effort to avoid the anti-defection law, as the law can only be waived in case of a merger. So, they are trying for a merger with an unknown party who avoid the anti-defection law, because there is no scope for a split in the anti-defection law."

When asked about Abhishek Banerjee meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi today, TMC leader added that the Lok Sabha speaker has called Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting. "Today, the speaker has called Abhishek Banerjee, who's the leader of the TMC in Lok Sabha, for a meeting. On the basis of Abhishek's earlier letter, saying that people who have left the party have flouted the anti-defection law. Abhishek and other MPs like Mahua Moitra and me will meet the speaker at 5 pm at Parliament House today. We shall present to him the logic behind our wanting to eliminate the people who have left the party," he told ANI.

Rebellion grows within TMC ranks

His remarks come at a time when rebellion grows within the Trinamool Congress. A total of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress have already formed a separate faction within the West Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as Leader of Opposition by the speaker Rathindra Bose. On the other hand, in the Lok Sabha, two-thirds MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for a separate seating arrangement in the lower house.

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a Tripura-based party, has suddenly been in the national limelight. Despite its limited organisational footprint, the party has welcomed the influx of high-profile leaders, with national organising secretary Shantanu Dey stating that he is eager to see the party grow and work in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

'Operation Lotus at play,' alleges Kirti Azad

Earlier on Thursday, TMC MP Kirti Azad slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the reported 'Operation Lotus' in Bengal and 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra. Azad alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is still short of a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha despite gobbling up TMC rebels.

In a post on X, TMC MP wrote, "In the 2024 general elections BJP slogan was Abki bar 400 par, but they had given no timeline. They are fulfilling their slogan now, kindly find below the operation Lotus and Tiger respectively and many more to come. NDA still short of a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha despite gobbling up TMC rebels! People gave their verdict in 2024. BJP fell short of a majority. Now Horse-trading and Mass Defections are Rewriting it in Real Time."

"Two-thirds Majority needed for Constitutional amendments (Delimitation Bill etc.): ~360. Even with more speculated defections from other parties, the Lok Sabha remains a Long way off from easy control. Meanwhile, NDA is inching closer to Two-thirds in the Rajya Sabha through the same Backdoor Tactics and Elections. This is Engineered Arithmetic To Subvert The People's Mandate," the post read. (ANI)