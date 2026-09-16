The 58 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Panjappur in Tiruchirappalli has reached its full capacity due to expansion under the AMRUT scheme. A blockage caused backflow, and the corporation is now desilting it and plans a new 100 MLD plant.

Rapid expansion under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme has pushed the 58 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Panjappur to its absolute limit, triggering operational bottlenecks for the Tiruchirappalli City Municipal Corporation.

In a post on X, the Corporation said the existing 58 MLD STP at Panjappur had reached its full designed capacity following the expansion of the Underground Sewerage System (UGSS) under AMRUT. The existing 58 MLD STP at Panjappur has reached its full designed capacity due to the expansion of UGSS coverage under AMRUT A temporary blockage caused by sludge and silt accumulation in the conduit toAnaerobic Pond-2 resulted in restricted flow and backflow to the pretreatment — Tiruchirappalli City Municipal Corporation (@TrichyCorp) September 16, 2026

Corporation Addresses Blockage and Outlines Solutions

The Corporation said the temporary blockage was caused by the accumulation of sludge and silt in the conduit leading to Anaerobic Pond-2, resulting in restricted flow and backflow to the pre-treatment section. Immediate desilting and clearance works are underway to restore normal treatment at the facility, according to the Corporation. It also said continuous monitoring and preventive maintenance are being undertaken to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the plant.

Further, the Corporation stated that the new 100 MLD STP at Panjappur is scheduled to be commissioned within three months, which would enhance the city’s sewage treatment capacity.

Response to Pollution Allegations

The clarification came after an ANI report highlighted concerns over the alleged discharge of untreated sewage from the Panjappur STP into the Koraiyar River, which flows into the Cauvery, raising concerns over water pollution and public health. Residents and farmers had demanded immediate action from the authorities to restore the treatment facility and prevent contamination of water sources. (ANI)