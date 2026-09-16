AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre, alleging the UCC is not for equality but to target India's 18 crore Muslims and dismantle constitutional rights. He claimed it would impose Hindu personal laws on non-Hindus to erase their identity.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that the move seeks to dismantle provisions of the Indian Constitution related to fundamental rights under Articles 25 (freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion), 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), and 29 (protection of interests of minorities).

UCC a Measure Against Muslims: Owaisi

Speaking at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday, Owaisi alleged that the UCC is not designed to foster equality, but rather serves as a targeted measure against India's 18 crore Muslim population. "What slogan was the Chief Minister raising when this was introduced? 'Who will rule this country?' And they are the ones bringing in the UCC. It has been proven that the UCC was not introduced for the sake of equality; it was introduced to target India's 18 crore Muslims," he said.

In a sharp hit at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and PM Modi, he added, "the sole objective of the RSS, BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in introducing the UCC is to dismantle the provisions of the Indian Constitution related to freedom of religion under Article 25, as well as Articles 26 and 29."

The AIMIM chief further claimed that the UCC aims to impose laws such as the Hindu Succession Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act on non-Hindus to erase their religious identities, specifically in matters related to marriage, divorce, and property distribution. "The third objective is to impose laws such as the Hindu Succession Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act on non-Hindus. The goal is to erase their distinct religious identity, particularly in matters related to marriage, divorce, and property distribution, by abolishing practices associated with that identity, so that in India, Articles 25 (freedom of religion), 26, and 29 remain only in name," he said.

BJP Defends UCC Implementation

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Chairman Mohsin Raza noted that the UCC has been a core promise for the party since Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tenure as BJP national president. "When Amit Shah used to be the national president, UCC was also in our manifesto. Whatever decisions are in the public interest and whatever laws are to be made for public welfare, we have fulfilled them so far. In the states where BJP governments are there, this will be implemented swiftly," he said.

Raza emphasised that the ruling party remains dedicated to enacting laws driven by public welfare and public interest. "The BJP takes resolutions and works to fulfil them completely. Discussions on UCC have been going on for a very long time, and consultations have also been held with people across the country. If the people of the country agree, then the BJP does what the country wants because the BJP works for the Indian people," he said.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

Notably, the UCC aims to establish a common set of personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, in matters including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The issue has been a key agenda of the BJP, with the party advocating for its implementation as part of its broader legal and social reforms. The bill has already been introduced and passed in three states: Gujarat in February 2024, Uttarakhand in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026. (ANI)