The CBI has booked Dileep Kumar Chawla, a Northern Railway official, and his wife for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 89.51 lakh. The assets were found to be 37.68% disproportionate to their known sources of income.

CBI Books Railway Official in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Dileep Kumar Chawla, Chief Office Superintendent at Northern Railway Central Hospital (NRCH), Delhi, and his wife Jyoti Chawla, alleging possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 89.51 lakh during the check period from January 2, 2023, to February 19, 2026.

According to the FIR, Chawla allegedly intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period and acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR alleges that his wife Jyoti Chawla abetted him in acquiring assets in her name.

The FIR stated that the alleged disproportionate assets amounted to Rs 89,51,828.26, which was 37.68 per cent disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The CBI said Chawla had joined the Railway service as a Clerk in 1991 and was subsequently promoted to Senior Clerk, Head Clerk, Office Superintendent and Chief Office Superintendent. He was working as Chief Office Superintendent and looking after payment of bills of empanelled hospitals and diagnostic centres at NRCH from January 2, 2023, the FIR stated.

Investigation Reveals Financial Details

According to the FIR, scrutiny of documents seized during an earlier CBI case revealed details of the alleged assets, income and expenditure of Chawla and his family members during the check period.

The FIR put the assets at the beginning of the check period at Rs 2.33 crore and those at the end of the period at Rs 3.81 crore.

The CBI calculated assets acquired during the check period at Rs 1.47 crore and likely savings at Rs 58.36 lakh, resulting in alleged disproportionate assets of Rs 89.51 lakh.

Case Registered Under Prevention of Corruption Act

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the investigation has been entrusted to CBI Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Singh, according to the FIR.