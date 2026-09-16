BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the Congress, alleging the UPA government, under Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, opted for talks with Pakistan under US pressure after the 2006 Mumbai train bombings instead of a firm military response.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday targeted the Congress leadership over its handling of cross-border terrorism following the July 2006 Mumbai train bombings. Contrasting the former UPA government’s diplomatic posture with the current administration's stance, Dubey, in a post on X, accused the Congress-led coalition of capitulating to American diplomatic influence instead of taking decisive military action.

Following the July 2006 Mumbai train bombings that resulted in over 200 deaths, Dubey claimed the Congress Working Committee under Sonia Gandhi opted for negotiations over a robust military response. He highlighted the September 16, 2006, bilateral meeting between then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf in Havana, calling it an effort conducted under foreign pressure. "On this very day, September 16, 2006, in Havana, the meeting between then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji and Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf took place under American pressure. In July 2006, serial bomb blasts occurred in Mumbai's local trains, claiming the lives of at least 200 people, leaving thousands disabled and injured, and creating an atmosphere across India of attacks against Pakistan. But the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi Ji, was functioning weakly, helplessly, and under American pressure. Instead of delivering a befitting response to Pakistan, the Congress Working Committee, under Sonia Gandhi Ji's leadership, decided in its August meeting that a settlement would be reached through talks," he said.

Congress's dark chapter, Chapter - 184. 184. On this very day, September 16, 2006, in Havana, the meeting between then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji and Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf took place under American pressure. In July 2006, serial bomb blasts occurred in Mumbai's local trains, at least 200 people… pic.twitter.com/vaodFjUuVT — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 16, 2026

Allegations Based on WikiLeaks Disclosures

Citing WikiLeaks disclosures, Dubey alleged that the UPA leadership was prepared to make concessions regarding Kargil, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and Sir Creek as part of broader diplomatic arrangements.

Pointing to historical records of the September 22, 2006, meetings in Washington between US President George W Bush and South Asian leaders, Dubey asserted that details of the bilateral talks were handed over under the umbrella of the Indo-US nuclear deal. "You will be left with your hair standing on end—we had already decided in the 2006 Havana meeting to hand over Kargil, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Sir Creek to Pakistan. Immediately after this meeting, on September 22, 2006, Pakistani President Pervez and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji arrived in America and handed over the full details of the talks to President Bush. We had already decided to surrender our sovereignty to America in the nuclear deal, and in exchange, our Kargil and Kashmir," said Dubey.

Contrast with Current Administration's Response

Contrasting the two eras, Dubey called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to account for the difference between the 2006 diplomatic engagements with Pakistan and the present administration's response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where the military executed Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border. "If only Rahul Gandhi Ji could explain to the public the comparison between the 2025 Pahalgam incident, the subsequent Operation Sindoor, the 2006 Mumbai blasts, and the subsequent embraces with Pakistan," he added.

(ANI)