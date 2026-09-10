For the BRICS Summit, Delhi faces strict security from Sept 11-13. No take-offs or landings are permitted at IGI Airport or within a 300km radius. Exceptions apply for scheduled flights, VIPs, and emergency services. Other airports are also affected.

Special security measures will come into force around Delhi from 1:30 am UTC on September 11 to 5:30 pm UTC on September 13 in view of the BRICS Summit, sources said.

Flight Restrictions and No-Fly Zones

As per the sources, under the special security rules, no take-offs or landings will be allowed at Indira Gandhi International Airport and any other airports within a 300-km radius of Delhi. Only specified flights will be permitted during the period.

Exempted Flights

According to the sources, these include normal scheduled airline flights; special flights carrying BRICS Summit dignitaries and their related flights, provided their flight plans are approved in advance by Air Traffic Control (ATC), with such flights being treated as scheduled flights; Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre flights; Army helicopters undertaking quick response or emergency medical evacuation missions; and state government aircraft or helicopters carrying a Governor or Chief Minister.

Rules for Overflights

Regular scheduled flights and overflights can continue to fly over the 300-km zone on normal routes, but will be subject to height restrictions. While climbing, aircraft must reach Flight Level 290 (FL290) by the time they are 200 km from Delhi, sources said. While descending, aircraft must start descending from FL290 only when they are 200 km or more from Delhi.

Specific Airport and Helipad Closures

Meanwhile, Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) will remain closed during the period. However, exceptions will be made for IAF helicopters on emergency or VIP duty and certain BSF/IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard.

Moreover, Rohini Helipad will remain fully closed, sources further said.

Any other flight that is not included in the list of permitted flights will require prior security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)