New Delhi is set to host the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 12-13. Bharat Mandapam is brilliantly illuminated, and the city is decked up with extensive security measures in place to welcome global leaders and delegates for the two-day event.

Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi is illuminated ahead of the high-profile BRICS Summit, as the capital gears up to host the two-day event from September 12 to 13.

Take a look at Bharat Mandapam, beautifully lit up ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. Delhi: Bharat Mandapam is all set to host the BRICS Summit 2026, beautifully illuminated and decked up for the grand gathering of global leaders. (Source: ITPO - India Trade Promotion Organisation) https://t.co/Rvh6hlThxR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2026

City Decks Up for Global Leaders

New Delhi Municipal Council Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal showed illumination and decorative lighting structures lit up around Windsor Place in Janpath as the national capital decks up to welcome global leaders and delegates for the 18th BRICS Summit.

Speaking on it, Chahal said, "We have beautifully decorated our 41 major roads. Signage and road markings have been installed to guide visitors to Bharat Mandapam and India Gate. We have also branded our LED screens, video displays, and electric poles with the BRICS logo. Operations such as night sweeping, mechanised sweeping, and jet washing are in full swing. We are working tirelessly, even at night, to prepare for the BRICS summit."

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDMC always works as a unified team for events like the G20 Summit, the AI Summit, and the upcoming BRICS Summit...A palpable sense of excitement fills the air as one moves through NDMC areas and markets...The Delhi Police is on high alert, actively managing traffic to prevent congestion," he said.

Extensive Security Measures in Place

Security has also been tightened across the national capital. Delhi Police has mobilised thousands of personnel and is deploying multi-layered arrangements spanning access control, surveillance, intelligence gathering and emergency response.

To ensure safety at the international event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements. For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place.

Distinguished Guests and Delegations

The two-day summit will bring together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries, besides heads of regional and international organisations.

Among the BRICS member countries, Brazil will be represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, while China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and South Africa will be represented by their respective heads of state or government.

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, while the UAE delegation will be led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The BRICS partner countries will include Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, with their delegations headed by senior leaders, including Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

President of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr will also participate in the summit.

The summit will also see participation from the current chairs of key regional organisations, including ASEAN, the African Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, CELAC and the Eurasian Economic Union.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff and heads of other international institutions are also scheduled to attend. (ANI)