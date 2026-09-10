A numbering mix-up at a public crematorium in Kannur, Kerala, led to a family performing funeral rites at the wrong cremation site. Following the incident, a staff member was allegedly assaulted by relatives, prompting a police investigation.

Keralam State Consumer Council Kannur District President and artist Shashikala has termed an incident at the Payyambalam Shanthitheeram public crematorium as " unfortunate, where funeral rites were reportedly performed at the wrong cremation site following an alleged numbering mix-up.

According to reports, relatives of a deceased person conducted post-cremation rituals at a different cremation pit after the identification number was allegedly entered incorrectly.

Staff Member Assaulted Following Mix-up

Following the incident, a staff member at the crematorium was allegedly assaulted by a group of relatives, prompting the police to register a case. The incident reportedly took place at around 10 am a few days ago.

Ranjan (51), a resident of Chalad and an employee at the Payyambalam Shanthitheeram crematorium, alleged that five people entered the crematorium office and attacked him, blaming him for assigning the wrong cremation pit number.

In his complaint to the police, Ranjan alleged that he sustained injuries to his forehead and face after being attacked with a key. The FIR states that after he fell to the ground, the accused allegedly sat on him and assaulted him repeatedly on his chest and head.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Kannur Town Police have registered a case under Sections 332(c), 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have recorded the complainant's statement, and the investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector T.K. Akhil.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for greater care in the identification and allocation of cremation sites at public crematoria.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault as well as the reported cremation-site mix-up.

Further details regarding the identities of the accused and the exact circumstances that led to the alleged numbering error are awaited.

(ANI)