Telangana's delegation led by CM Revanth Reddy has secured major partnerships with top UK/US universities, including Northeastern and the University of London, to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad, transforming it into a global knowledge hub.

The Telangana Rising delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and the officials' visit to the UK and the US from August 19 to 29 secured key outcomes aimed at transforming Hyderabad into India's first and largest global knowledge hub, as per the release. The visits included officials Santha Kumari, Vice Chairperson of MCR HRD Institute, K Ramakrishna Rao, Advisor to the CM and Ex-officio Special Chief Secretary, and N Sridhar, Principal Secretary, CMO.

Global University Partnerships Secured

Northeastern University (Boston) and the University of London, a federation of 17 independent schools in England, will be setting up their first offshore campus in India, in Hyderabad. London School of Economics (LSE) and School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), during their very fruitful discussions with the delegation, agreed to send teams to explore setting up offshore schools, supporting industry interaction, improving pedagogical methods, classroom interaction models, and bringing their faculty to be stationed here. Harvard University has expressed intent to start its short-term executive education programmes for senior government and corporate officials at Dr MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad. The TelanganaRising team had fruitful discussions with representatives, top leadership, senior faculty members and administrators from Oxford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, London Business School, Cambridge University and Imperial College London.

CM Outlines Vision for Global Knowledge Hub

Chief Minister held a meeting with officials to review the trip and the progress made, and gave directions on the way forward. He asked officials to lead, manage and oversee the realisation of the vision to create the global knowledge hub and to bring the world's best academic institutions, universities, colleges and schools - to Hyderabad through collaborations or offshore campuses so they may offer their certification programmes and courses here with utmost focus and dedication, the release said.

"I am happy and proud to share with my four crore people of Telangana that our vision to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, with an intermediary goal of USD 1 trillion by 2034, has received a big boost with the successful conclusion of agreements, memorandums of agreement and letters of intent with some of the best institutions of the world. We will bring the best educational offerings to the youth and children of not only Telangana but entire India," said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, summarising the highly successful tour to the UK.

Chief Minister Reddy encouraged youth and children to use these institutions to become the best professionals globally and contribute to the vision of Telangana Rising.

Successful Agreements and Future Prospects

Officials who went to the USA and met teams from Northeastern University, Virginia Tech University and concluded agreements successfully briefed the Chief Minister about the details of the discussions and explained that more agreements will follow soon.

Overhauling Telangana's Education Ecosystem

The Chief Minister, who holds the education portfolio, has made education, skills and sports for youth and children one of his flagship drives and is rejuvenating and revitalising the entire education system from nursery, KG, primary, middle and high school, skilling and sports education, and has made massive investments into the infrastructure in Telangana public schools, Young India Integrated Residential Schoos, Young India Physical Education and Sports University, polytechnics and the transformation of ITI into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), the release said.

Boosting the Knowledge Economy

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who led the meeting with the London Business School, said, "Historically, Hyderabad has grown in the knowledge economy, be it software, pharma, life sciences, research and GCCs, because of our excellent manpower trained by our wonderful tech and engineering colleges, business schools, medical colleges and universities. With the creation of a global knowledge hub in Hyderabad, there will be an exponential growth in the state with the entry of even more GCCs and companies in Telangana. Our skills university, ATC and polytechnics will also ensure skilled blue-collar workers, which will give a massive leg up in developing manufacturing activity in our state."

Implementation and Future Plans

Speaking about the successful tour, Santhi Kumari said, "We will begin classes, especially short-term classes and executive programmes at our Dr MCR HRD Institute campus. Classrooms are being redeveloped and redesigned for the purpose of world-class education dissemination. People of Hyderabad and India, be it government officers, PSU employees and private employees, can participate in educational programmes from these great institutions in Hyderabad soon."

Speaking about the programmes, Ramakrishna Rao said, "We will develop the global knowledge hub in Hyderabad, with different facilities coming up at the MCR-HRD campus, and in the future, at the Bharat Future City."

Chief Minister Reddy also instructed officials to ensure that the Invest Telangana Global Summit on December 7, 8 and 9 also had a separate track on global educational institutions and sports facilities and their impact on the state. (ANI)