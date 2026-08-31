Madhya Pradesh police arrested a Nigerian woman in Indore and seized 58 grams of cocaine worth Rs 29 lakh. The accused, who travelled from Mumbai, has been taken on a five-day remand for further investigation into the drug network.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested a Nigerian woman and seized around 58 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 29 lakh from her possession in Indore district, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Emmanuel Joy and she was nabbed by Chandan Nagar police in the district on Sunday. She had travelled to Indore from Mumbai by bus.

Police Investigation and Remand Details

The police team took her five days remand, during which the team will carry her to Mumbai to verify her claims and trace others involved in the alleged drug network. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya said, "Yesterday on receiving information, Chandan Nagar Police apprehended a Nigerian woman identified as Emmanuel Joy. She told us that she had come to India on a seven-month business visa and had travelled from Mumbai to Indore by bus. During the search, around 58 grams of cocaine, worth approximately Rs 29 lakh, was recovered from her possession. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and an investigation has been initiated."

Mumbai Connection to be Probed

"Her visa and passport are also being verified. Her embassy in Delhi has already been informed through email, while her family members have also been informed about her arrest. Her mobile phone and technical data are also being examined to ascertain her whereabouts and trace possible links. She has been granted five days of police remand, and a Chandan Nagar police team will take her to Mumbai for forward and backward tracing. Anyone found involved in the case will also be made an accused," he added.

The officer further said that the accused told the police that she brought the contraband from Mumbai. Following which, a police remand was sought, and the team would take her to Mumbai for further investigation. (ANI)