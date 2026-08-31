Congress' Pawan Khera hit out at PM Modi over India's 7.8% GDP growth, questioning why it hasn't created jobs. He argued that one good quarter isn't an 'economic spring' and that unemployment defines the ground reality for India's youth.

Khera Questions Impact of GDP Growth

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year, questioning whether the economic growth was translating into jobs and opportunities for the country's youth.

Responding to the Prime Minister's post on X, Khera said that one quarter of 7.8 per cent growth cannot be described as an "economic spring". "One quarter of 7.8% growth is not an economic spring," Khera said in a post on X.

He questioned the government's claims of economic progress, asking why unemployment, examination paper leaks and the education system continued to define the ground reality if India had "truly bloomed". "If India has truly "bloomed," why do rampant unemployment, leaked exam papers, and a crumbling education system define the ground reality?" he questioned on X.

Khera also questioned why the country's economic growth was not translating into prosperity for the public. "GDP measures national output - not jobs, not wages, not opportunity. If it measured any of those, the future of India's youth would not look so bleak," he said.

He further criticised the Prime Minister, saying, "Modi can manage his headlines. For India's youth, the question remains the same as ever: Where are the jobs?"

PM Modi Hails 'Herculean Feat'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 as a "herculean feat", saying the country's growth came despite oil price shocks, supply chain issues and global uncertainties.

Reacting to the latest GDP data, PM Modi said the collective strength of the people helped India deliver strong economic growth despite the challenges facing the global economy. "India's exemplary GDP growth of 7.8 per cent during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat," PM Modi said in a social media post.

He added that the growth came amid oil price shocks and supply chain issues, at a time when the global economy continues to face uncertainty. "The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also used a phrase to highlight his view that the latest growth figures had defied pessimistic expectations, saying, "Doomsayers were doomed, and India bloomed...yet again! (ANI)