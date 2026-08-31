The Supreme Court called on the Centre to formulate a new scheme for stricter regulation of retail acid sales, following a plea that highlighted its continued easy availability. The court also stressed the need for better rehabilitation for survivors.

SC Calls for Stricter Acid Sale Regulations

The Supreme Court on Monday called for stricter controls on the retail sale of acid and asked the Centre to examine measures to prevent its easy availability, while stressing the need for stronger rehabilitation and awareness mechanisms for acid attack survivors. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, "Let the Union consider formulating a scheme to ensure strict regulation of the retail sale of acid in the market."

The directions followed submissions by senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who told the bench that a volunteer-led survey had revealed that acid remained readily available for purchase despite the safeguards prescribed by the Supreme Court in 2013. Kirpal submitted that the plea sought a prohibition on the retail sale of acid, while allowing its sale for industrial purposes to continue. He also pointed out that acid commonly sold for household cleaning could be replaced with safer alternatives.

Survivor Highlights Ongoing Threat

The apex court was hearing an application moved by an acid attack survivor. The survivor, who appeared before the bench, submitted that the 2013 guidelines regulating acid sales had failed to ensure effective implementation and urged the apex court to consider a complete ban on retail sales. She said unrestricted availability posed a continuing threat to survivors and potential victims. Highlighting the lasting physical and psychological consequences of acid attacks, she told the top court that she continued to require medication to sleep, nearly 17 years after the attack. She claimed that around three people are subjected to acid attacks every day.

Court Moots New Regulatory Framework

The CJI suggested that any new regulatory regime could require purchasers of acid to meet prescribed age conditions, disclose the purpose for which acid was being bought and have their details recorded. The bench also mooted an automated mechanism through which every acid transaction could be reported, enabling authorities to track the quantity entering the market, sales and available stock.

Focus on Awareness and Rehabilitation

The bench also highlighted the need for greater awareness about how acid attack victims should be treated immediately after an attack and sought suggestions from NGOs assisting in the proceedings on introducing awareness programmes in schools and colleges. The bench said the curriculum could cover preventive measures as well as immediate steps to be taken following an acid attack.

On rehabilitation, the bench directed States and Union Territories to frame and place on record within six weeks schemes providing free education and free medical treatment to acid attack survivors. It also asked the Centre to consider preparing a model scheme and extending financial assistance to States and UTs for its implementation. (ANI)