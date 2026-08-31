Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav joined the fifth Mahakal Sawari in Ujjain, a grand procession featuring flowers showered from a helicopter. He highlighted the tradition's significance, the Mahakal Lok project's role in boosting religious tourism, and its economic benefits.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in the fifth ceremonial procession of Lord Mahakal (Baba Mahakal Sawari) in Ujjain. Ahead of participating in the Sawari, CM Yadav offered prayers to Lord Chandramouleshwara (one of the names of Lord Shiva) at Ram Ghat and sought prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.

Grand Display of Devotion and Culture

The procession (Mahakal Sawari) witnessed a grand display of devotion and culture, with flowers being showered from a helicopter as the palanquin of Lord Mahakal reached Ram Ghat. Around 1,100 batuks (young Vedic scholars) recited Vedic mantras, while eight tribal groups comprising more than 500 artists presented traditional cultural performances on the occasion.

CM Addresses Cultural and Economic Significance

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said the procession of Lord Mahakal is being carried out as part of the established tradition during the holy months of Shravan and Bhadrapada, bringing together religious traditions from different parts of the country. "Mahakal Sawari is being taken out. As per the tradition at Baba Mahakal's temple, processions are held throughout the month of Shravan and two processions during Bhadrapada. This also represents a coordination of traditions from both South and North India. According to the South Indian tradition, two Shravan processions are still remaining. Like every year, this year too, I have joined Baba Mahakal's procession after paying obeisance to the lord at Ram Ghat," the CM said.

Describing Lord Mahakal as Rajadhiraj and the deity of time, the Chief Minister said the spiritual significance of Mahakal is deeply connected with India's Sanatan culture. "From a religious perspective, Baba Mahakal is Rajadhiraj. Because of him, our land has its aura, glory and fame. In Sanatan culture, Baba Mahakal is the deity of time, the Lord of time. The state government is undertaking several initiatives to promote religious tourism and is also preparing for the upcoming Simhastha festival," the CM added.

He highlighted the impact of the Mahakal Lok project, saying it has brought significant changes to the lives of people in Ujjain. The Chief Minister further added that the growth of religious tourism was generating employment and contributing to the local economy. "From the economic perspective as well as from the perspective of religious tourism, many people are getting employment," the CM said.

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