Police in Telangana's Khammam arrested a 21-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend for transporting 12 kg of ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. Police said the man wanted to raise money to buy his girlfriend an iPhone for her birthday. The couple were caught during vehicle checks in Wyra after allegedly attempting to flee on their motorcycle.

A 21-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend were arrested in Telangana’s Khammam district for allegedly transporting 12 kg of ganja, with police claiming the man wanted to sell the drugs to raise money for an iPhone birthday gift for his girlfriend. The accused have been identified as Mithra Chaitanya, 21, and Hemalatha, 20, both reportedly residents of Peddapalli district. According to police, the couple travelled to Odisha, where they allegedly purchased around 12 kg of ganja for approximately Rs 16,000. They then reportedly set off for Hyderabad on a motorcycle, allegedly planning to sell the contraband for around Rs 6 lakh.

Couple caught during vehicle checking in Wyra

The alleged drug run came to an end in the Wyra area of Khammam district, where the Eagle Force and Wyra police were conducting vehicle checks.

Police said officers attempted to stop the motorcycle carrying Chaitanya and Hemalatha. According to investigators, Chaitanya allegedly accelerated after noticing the police and tried to escape.

Police teams chased the motorcycle and attempted to stop it. During the pursuit, the bike reportedly lost balance and crashed.

Wyra Sub-Inspector Puppala Rama Rao, Chaitanya and Hemalatha suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

The couple were subsequently taken into custody.

12 kg ganja, motorcycle and phones seized

A search allegedly led to the recovery of 12 kg of dry ganja from the accused. Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly used to transport the drugs and four mobile phones.

The seized material is now being examined as part of the investigation into the alleged supply route between Odisha and Hyderabad.

Police link alleged drug deal to iPhone birthday gift

During questioning, Chaitanya allegedly told police that he wanted to buy Hemalatha an iPhone for her birthday. Police claim that he decided to raise the money through ganja trafficking.

The alleged plan was to buy the drug cheaply in Odisha and transport it to Hyderabad, where it could reportedly be sold for a much higher price.

However, investigators have also found that Chaitanya was allegedly not new to drug-related offences.

Accused already facing three NDPS cases

Police said Chaitanya already has three cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The cases were reportedly registered in Peddapalli, Uppal and Medchal.

According to police, Chaitanya was released on bail on April 30 this year. Investigators now allege that he subsequently became involved in another case involving the transportation of ganja, Aaj Tak reported.

The latest arrest could therefore have wider implications for the investigation into his alleged links with drug suppliers and buyers.

Three others wanted in alleged ganja network

Police have also identified three other people who are allegedly connected to the supply chain. According to investigators, Bhagwan Hantal allegedly arranged the ganja in Odisha. In Hyderabad, Shashi and Nagoor were allegedly supposed to receive and purchase the consignment.

Police have declared the three men wanted and are searching for them.

Investigation into Odisha-Hyderabad drug route continues

Investigators are now trying to establish how the alleged network operated and whether more people were involved in transporting and distributing the drugs.

Police are questioning Chaitanya and Hemalatha to identify other possible links in the alleged supply chain.

The investigation is also expected to focus on the movement of the 12-kg consignment from Odisha towards Hyderabad and the people allegedly involved in arranging its sale.

The arrests came after what police described as a routine vehicle-checking operation in Wyra, which ultimately led officers to the alleged drug consignment and exposed a wider network under investigation.