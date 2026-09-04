Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav says the state is acting promptly to manage widespread floods. While officials claim to have deployed boats and medical teams, residents in submerged areas report a dire lack of aid and transport.

Government Assures Prompt Action

Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav on Friday addressed the mounting crisis caused by widespread flooding across multiple districts in Bihar, assuring that the state administration is acting with absolute promptness to safeguard displaced populations and manage rising river discharges. Speaking to ANI, Ram Kirpal Yadav noted that everyday routines have been severely disrupted as water levels continue to swell and emphasised that state leadership is directly overseeing relief efforts. He said, "Large-scale flooding has occurred in many districts of Bihar, due to which people's daily lives have been disrupted. The Chief Minister is keeping an eye on the situation and is in contact with officials in the flood-affected areas. The flow of the water is increasing... Arrangements for boats and medicines have been made by the government for the flood victims. The government is working with promptness..."

Official Mobilisation Efforts

On the other hand, Sub-Divisional Officer Virupaksh Vikram Singh highlighted the scale of mobilisation, noting that local authorities have been on high alert following directives from the District Magistrate, "A flood situation is arising. We received this information two days ago, and since that time, we have been fully on alert... Work has started as per the guidelines of the DM... We had already registered a sufficient number of boats beforehand because this situation arises every year. In Danapur, we have 50 boats and in Maner, 40 boats... One boat is being operated in every panchayat, in which 2 nurses have been provided for emergency medical attention," Virupaksh Vikram Singh said.

Residents' Plight Amidst Rising Waters

Meanwhile, the crisis has deeply impacted rural education and daily travel, forcing communities to rely heavily on local water transport networks.

Impact on Education and Travel

In Katihar, private operators like boatman Abed Ali navigate the rising currents daily to ferry children securely. "I seat the students carefully, transport them safely, and ensure they reach their destination securely. I get Rs 500... It is my private boat," A Boatman Abed told ANI.

Highlighting the precariousness of temporary infrastructure, Katihar parent Anjali Devi remarked, "We feel scared... A boat drowned in this water some time back... If a bridge were built here, it would make commuting easier.”

Villages Submerged, Locals Cry for Help

Additionally, the rising floodwaters have heavily inundated villages in Maner block, including Chhihatar, Mahavir Tola, Hathi Tola, Haldichhapra, Dudhaila, Rampur, and Islamganj. Highlighting the plight of the locals, an elderly resident speaking to ANI stated that all six panchayats remain completely submerged under rising floodwaters with no available transport, urging the District Magistrate and the local MLA to arrange boat services, cattle fodder, and immediate relief materials.

An elderly resident said, "All six panchayats are completely surrounded by floodwaters, and there are no facilities or arrangements available here. "Therefore, I urge the DM (District Magistrate) Sir to make a provision of cattle fodder in the area. There is no arrangement at all for us to go to the local market or anywhere else. I appeal to the DM Sir and the MLA to send relief materials here and arrange for boats so that we can conveniently transport patients or anyone else in need. There is not a single dry spot anywhere where we can even walk; no space is left empty."

“The area is completely submerged and overflowing; it is not as though the water has stopped rising, as the water level is continuously increasing. Now, there is no mode of transport available, so we are just sitting helplessly inside our homes," the resident added.

Another local emphasised that stranded families have been left with no proper means to arrange medical treatment for the sick or ensure emergency care for pregnant women. "You can see the current situation, we are standing and eating in the water. The overall situation is extremely terrifying. We are left with no options or alternatives whatsoever anywhere. In an emergency involving medicines, treatment, or pregnant women, we have no proper way to arrange medical treatment for them. We simply have no options left. No assistance or facilities are being provided at the government level. So far, no arrangements have been made here," a local told ANI.

Ganga Crosses Danger Mark, Advisory Issued

Meanwhile, the Ganga River is flowing above the danger mark, due to which the risk of flooding in the lower areas has increased.

Rising water levels in several rivers have affected normal life and created difficulties for residents of low-lying and riverine areas.

Increasing levels in several rivers have forced residents of low-lying areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

Residents of Nakta Diara and other riverine areas said floodwaters have entered their homes, roads have been submerged, and livestock are struggling for food and shelter. They also alleged that relief materials and essential facilities have not reached them.

With the flood situation worsening, affected residents have urged the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure timely supply of food, drinking water, fodder and other essential items for both people and livestock.

The Disaster Management Department had advised people to avoid unnecessary movement towards the river and surrounding areas and appealed to them to refrain from bathing, swimming, taking selfies and boating in the river.

People were also advised to maintain a safe distance from rivers and waterlogged areas and follow instructions issued by the local administration. (ANI)